President Dr. Arif Alvi grieved over death of Dr Soomro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of coronavirus in Karachi on Monday.

The President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, a press release said.

Dr Alvi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing his life in the fight against this pandemic.

Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they werededicatedly combating coronavirus pandemic and the nation was proud of them forbeing the true heroes of the country.