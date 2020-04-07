UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr. Arif Alvi Grieved Over Death Of Dr Soomro

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:47 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi grieved over death of Dr Soomro

President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of coronavirus in Karachi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of coronavirus in Karachi on Monday.

The President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, a press release said.

Dr Alvi also paid rich tributes to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing his life in the fight against this pandemic.

Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they werededicatedly combating coronavirus pandemic and the nation was proud of them forbeing the true heroes of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Sukkur From Sad Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine announces six new COVID-19 cases, total ..

3 minutes ago

Two held for selling flour bags at exorbitant rate ..

31 seconds ago

Chinese, Pakistani armies hold video conference to ..

32 seconds ago

Donbas Contact Group to Meet in Minsk on April 22 ..

35 seconds ago

Karak police arrest 84 proclaimed offenders in las ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 652 points ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.