President Dr Arif Alvi Grieved Over Death Of Former KCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of former KCCI president

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli.

"My condolences to the family of Siraj Kassam Teli, my friend and a great businessman of Karachi," the President said in a tweet.

The President prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

"May his soul rest in peace and may Allah grant his friends and family the strength to bear this loss," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

