President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the motivational speaker and researcher Yusuf Malik Gabol.

"My friend Yusuf Malik Gabol passed away today," the president wrote on Twitter.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.