UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Grieved Over Death Of Yusuf Malik Gabol

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the motivational speaker and researcher Yusuf Malik Gabol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the motivational speaker and researcher Yusuf Malik Gabol.

"My friend Yusuf Malik Gabol passed away today," the president wrote on Twitter.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Twitter Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected poli ..

Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected polio workers:Minister for Nationa ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP MNA assures to pursue water line project in 'S ..

PPP MNA assures to pursue water line project in 'SITE' area

2 minutes ago
 Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold Mushaira for literature lover ..

2 minutes ago
 Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's econom ..

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's economic, industrial growth

20 minutes ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in ..

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.