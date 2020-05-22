UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Grieved Over Loss Of Life In PIA Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:22 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over loss of life in PIA plane crash

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic crash of Pakistan International Airline's plane in Karachi.

The Lahore-Karachi bound PK 8303 flight carrying at least 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed near Karachi airport on Friday afternoon.

The president sympathized with the families who had lost their dear ones in the tragic incident, a President House press release said.

He prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured.

