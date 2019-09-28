President Dr. Arif Alvi Grieved Over Rana Afzal's Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of Rana M Afzal, former PML-N legislator, who died last night of heart attack.
In a phone call to his son, the president said he was a man of character and lived a life of honour and dignity.
The president prayed for the departed soul and for the patience of the bereaved family, a press release said.
Rana M. Afzal (PML-N) had been a member for National Assembly from 2013-2018.