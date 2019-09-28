(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of Rana M Afzal, former PML-N legislator, who died last night of heart attack.

In a phone call to his son, the president said he was a man of character and lived a life of honour and dignity.

The president prayed for the departed soul and for the patience of the bereaved family, a press release said.

Rana M. Afzal (PML-N) had been a member for National Assembly from 2013-2018.