President Dr Arif Alvi Guides Citizens On Ombudsman's Online Complaint Process

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:03 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the citizens to visit the online portal of Federal Ombudsman for swift filing of their complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the citizens to visit the online portal of Federal Ombudsman for swift filing of their complaints.

The president shared the link of portal on twitter in response to public feedback received on his video message a day earlier, where he highlighted the effectiveness of Ombudsman office in redressal of complaints within 60 days.

"Considering many queries on process, let me guide. Do visit online portal http://mohtasib.gov.pk/," he wrote.

The president mentioned that the portal would direct the visitors to links on how to make a complaint at 11 Ombudsman offices or by post, fax or email.

The jurisdiction of Federal Ombudsman is all federal ministries, federal universities, all banks and insurance companies.

President Alvi said cases could be filed at a simple letter with no costs and no requirement of lawyer.

He said appeal to the decision comes to the President, adding that "I have ensured the fact thatevery appeal that lands on my desk is decided within 24 hours."

