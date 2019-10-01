President Dr Arif Alvi highlights significance of latest scientific innovations

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the need to adequately equip the younger generation with the latest innovations in the fields of science and technology, which was pre-requisite for attaining the fast track progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the need to adequately equip the younger generation with the latest innovations in the fields of science and technology, which was pre-requisite for attaining the fast track progress.

Addressing at a certificate distribution ceremony of Saylani Mass IT Training Programme (SMIT), Faisalabad here, the President cited the latest revolutions in the field of technology including use of artificial intelligence which was enabling the developing countries to make huge strides in different fields.

He said the train of technology was moving fast at the development path and these available opportunities should be immediately grabbed for the country's prosperity.

Linking the crucial role of science and technology in the overall development of a country and society, he said the latest modes of software technology should be fully utilized and referred to the innovations like Whatsapp, ride service and blockchain technology; etc revolutionizing the global horizons.

With the help of these innovations, their inventors had gained much and changed their fate, he added.

The President also lauded the charitable activities of the Saylani Welfare Trust, which had been helping the downtrodden segments of the society with its philanthropist work.

He also underscored the need for making collective efforts to address the issues like malnutrition in women and stunting growth in children.