President Dr. Arif Alvi highlights social issues in meeting with LCCI delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the importance of empowering women economically for their active participation in financial activities.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), held at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he highlighted challenges facing the country currently including stunting, food insecurity, and 26.

2 million out-of-school children, and urged the business community to help prioritise solution to these problems. He advocated for addressing mental health issues by ensuring timely support at the household level. Discussions encompassed the nation's economic landscape, mental health, breast cancer, and women's empowerment.

The LCCI members commended President Alvi and the First Lady's efforts in raising awareness on these critical social and health issues.