UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Inaugurates National Horse And Cattle Show

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 05:04 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Cattle Show

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday inaugurated the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president on his arrival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday inaugurated the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president on his arrival.

The three-day event will continue till March 12. Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the CM for organising the show after several years.

Usmam Buzdar said that the best recreational facility had been provided by holding the event.

He said that Pakistan culture had been depicted in the best manner through the show and added that extraordinary steps had been taken to properly organise the mega event.

The show is the most important socio-cultural event and Punjab has the honour of hosting it. The event is an eloquent expression of national unity, integration and greater cohesion among people belonging to various sections of society and parts of all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The show is being held after six years and its revival is one of the initiatives of the Punjab government to promote agriculture, livestock, sports, industries, handicrafts and culture, etc.

The major events of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 included horse and camel dance, tent-pegging, animals competitions, equestrian jumping, acrobatic stunts on motorcycles by military police, greyhounds race, freefall of paratroopers, a cavalcade of livestock, march past, etc.

The chief minister also presented a souvenir of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the performers.

Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Mian Aslam Iqbal and otherswere also present.

The Pakistan Army is also collaborating with the provincial government for holding the mega event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Army Police Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Agriculture Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Event All Government Best Race Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Opposition to start impeachment proceeding against ..

Opposition to start impeachment proceeding against President Alvi

19 seconds ago
 Rasheed urges PM's voters, supporters to gather du ..

Rasheed urges PM's voters, supporters to gather during no-confidence move

34 seconds ago
 UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry ..

UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry

36 seconds ago
 11 held with narcotics in sargodha

11 held with narcotics in sargodha

38 seconds ago
 Spain PM accuses Russia of war crimes over hospita ..

Spain PM accuses Russia of war crimes over hospital strike

40 seconds ago
 Media misstates my words on PM's EU statement: Tar ..

Media misstates my words on PM's EU statement: Tarin

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>