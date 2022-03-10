President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Cattle Show

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday inaugurated the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president on his arrival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday inaugurated the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 at Fortress Stadium. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president on his arrival.

The three-day event will continue till March 12. Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the CM for organising the show after several years.

Usmam Buzdar said that the best recreational facility had been provided by holding the event.

He said that Pakistan culture had been depicted in the best manner through the show and added that extraordinary steps had been taken to properly organise the mega event.

The show is the most important socio-cultural event and Punjab has the honour of hosting it. The event is an eloquent expression of national unity, integration and greater cohesion among people belonging to various sections of society and parts of all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The show is being held after six years and its revival is one of the initiatives of the Punjab government to promote agriculture, livestock, sports, industries, handicrafts and culture, etc.

The major events of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 included horse and camel dance, tent-pegging, animals competitions, equestrian jumping, acrobatic stunts on motorcycles by military police, greyhounds race, freefall of paratroopers, a cavalcade of livestock, march past, etc.

The chief minister also presented a souvenir of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the performers.

Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Mian Aslam Iqbal and otherswere also present.

The Pakistan Army is also collaborating with the provincial government for holding the mega event.