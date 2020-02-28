UrduPoint.com
President Dr. Arif Alvi Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and KP Governor also prayed for the sovereignty, progress and development of the country.

Provincial Minister for Forests, Ishtiaq Urmur was present on the occasion.

