UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Interacts With Students In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi interacts with students in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi visited Sukkur IBA University and interacted with students here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mir Muhammad Shah along with the senior management received honorable president.

VC Sukkur IBS expressed gratitude to Presudent Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail for visiting Sukkur IBA University and appreciated the efforts of the Government for promoting the quality education in the country.

The President Dr Arif Alvi during his interaction with students advised them acquire skills which are required by the market and to contribute in the development of the country.

Dr Alvi praised Sukkur IBA University and the progress it has made in the field of emerging technologies like block chain, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Sukkur IBA University truly has become an icon for quality education and community services, he added.

While paying tribute to late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Alvi said that he was truly amazed, how one man can bring a positive change in the society.

During the visit, a brief presentation about recent initiatives of the university was given to the guests.

Registrar Sukkur IBA University, Engr Zahid Hussain Khand concluded the session with his closing remarks.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education Visit Man Sukkur Progress Market Government Institute Of Business Administration Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

17 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

32 minutes ago

‘God sent me angels in many forms,’ says Filip ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.