UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Meets NPC's Standing Committee Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi meets NPC's Standing Committee chairman

President Dr Arif Alvi held meeting with Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu, at Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi held meeting with Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu, at Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the President expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and people in the battle against COVID-19.

He said Pakistan has showed the world that Pakistan stood with Chinese people in this difficult time and proved that it is all weather friend of China.

He also appreciated the leadership of President Xi Jinping during the fight against coronavirus.

The way the Chinese government and people fought against the virus, the entire world is not only appreciating it, but also benefiting from their experience.

Welcoming the President, the chairman of NPC said that China has entered a decisive phase in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

He appreciated Pakistani leadership for extending a strong support to China in its fight against coronavirus outbreak.

He also lauded the government for not evacuating its students from Wuhan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior Pakistani and Chinese officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Asad Umar China Wuhan Congress All From Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taj Mahal closed for visitors amid fears of Corona ..

9 minutes ago

Central Bank foreign assets reach AED406 billion i ..

25 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled

48 minutes ago

PM to address the nation today

1 hour ago

Alex Hales of Karachi Kings diagnosed with some sy ..

1 hour ago

Russian Civil Aviation Watchdog Says Sees Risks of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.