President Dr Arif Alvi Orders Restoration Of Property To A Woman Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi orders restoration of property to a woman citizen

President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH), and directed the restoration of a valuable property of a female citizen of Islamabad through the appointment of a local commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH), and directed the restoration of a valuable property of a female citizen of Islamabad through the appointment of a local commission.

The order asked for its vacation from the illegal occupation, breaking open the locks of the premises, in case found locked, removal of any other hurdles or barriers in the way of taking possession of the property, and giving it back to the rightful owner under the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2020.

The president said "a local commissioner be appointed to restore or confer possession of the title of the property, a valuable house in Bahria Town, to Ms Aalya Fazal (the complainant) including measures to perfect such title and to submit a compliance report within seven days".

The local commissioner could avail the aid of local police if necessary, and the SHO of the local police station should extend full aid to the local commissioner and be present with her at the relevant time along with the police contingent for the safety and security of the local commissioner, it was further added.

The president in his decision rejected the unqualified and baseless stance of the accused person that he had been condemned unheard by FOSPAH, adding that the accused had not produced anything to establish the title of the disputed house in his favour, and thus, had no locus standi to bring the representation against the orders of FOSPAH, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

As per details, Aalya Fazal had filed a complaint before FOSPAH stating that her father Chaudhary Fazal Hussain has appointed her as his attorney to manage the affairs of his house in Bahria Town, Islamabad. This house was rented to different persons from 2007 to 2016 and afterwards, it remained vacant.

According to the complainant, when her brother visited the house in 2020 it was found that the house was illegally occupied by some unknown persons wherein the matter was reported to Bahria Town and the local police.

The police summoned the person residing in the house who gave the undertaking to vacate the house.

Afterwards, a suit was filed in court that the house was purchased in 2008 based on a forged agreement dated 02.07.2008.

The complainant approached FOSPAH for the vacation of the house that passed the orders in the complainant's favour.

The orders were then challenged by the accused person by filing a representation with the president, which was rejected.

