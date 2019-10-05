UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Pays Homage To Teachers For Their Services In Nation Building

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi pays homage to teachers for their services in nation building

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday paid homage to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday paid homage to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation building.

In his message on World Teachers' Day annually observed on October 5, the President said teachers were the builders of a nation.

He viewed that no nation could progress without services of the teachers.

In connection with the day, the President also called his Class-IV English teacher Dur-e-Shamim Musharraf and thanked her for the great service she has been rendering.

He also expressed his best wishes and prayed for her healthy and long life.

