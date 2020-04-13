UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Pays Tribute To Army's Martyred Pilots

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:37 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to army's martyred pilots

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to the two pilots of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an aircraft crash this morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to the two pilots of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an aircraft crash this morning.

"The President expressed deep grief over the incident and paid tribute to Major Umer and Lieutenant Faizan on their martyrdom," a President House statement said issued here.

President Alvi also prayed for the souls of martyrs and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), instructor pilot Major Umer, resident of Gujrat, and trainee pilot Lieutenant Faizan, resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced martyrdom as their aircraft Mushaq crashed Monday morning during a routine training mission.

