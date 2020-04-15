UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Phones Families Of Martyred Pilots, Soldier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi phones families of martyred pilots, soldier

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred pilots of Pakistan Army Major Umer Farooq and Lieutenant Faizan, and the soldier Naik Adil and paid tributes on sacrificing their lives for the homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred pilots of Pakistan Army Major Umer Farooq and Lieutenant Faizan, and the soldier Naik Adil and paid tributes on sacrificing their lives for the homeland.

The President prayed for the souls of martyrs to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.

Maj. Umer Farooq and Lt. Faizan embraced martyrdom as their trainer aircraftcrashed near Gujrat on Monday.

Naik Adil was martyred in an operation against militants in North Waziristan.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Militants Army Martyrs Shaheed Gujrat Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

‘Mufti Muneeb can’t see huge moon, how will he ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $19.70 a barrel T ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Taskforce to facilitate information e ..

6 minutes ago

Over 100 trees suspicious cutting raises Pindities ..

5 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 115 pow ..

5 minutes ago

China's support to Pakistan to continue in combati ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.