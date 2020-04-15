President Dr Arif Alvi phones families of martyred pilots, soldier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyred pilots of Pakistan Army Major Umer Farooq and Lieutenant Faizan, and the soldier Naik Adil and paid tributes on sacrificing their lives for the homeland.

The President prayed for the souls of martyrs to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.

Maj. Umer Farooq and Lt. Faizan embraced martyrdom as their trainer aircraftcrashed near Gujrat on Monday.

Naik Adil was martyred in an operation against militants in North Waziristan.