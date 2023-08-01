President Dr Arif Alvi phones KP governor to condole deaths in Bajaur blast; reiterates resolve against terrorism

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and expressed condolence over deaths in the recent suicide attack in Bajaur district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and expressed condolence over deaths in the recent suicide attack in Bajaur district.

The president conveyed his condolences to the KP governor and the people of the province over the loss of precious lives.

Talking to the governor, the president said islam did not allow such heinous acts as well as terrorist attacks.

He said the people of KP province had rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism.

He reiterated that the elimination of terrorism and extremism from the country was inevitable.

He said the terrorists were enemies of the country and the nation, and that they would never succeed in their evil designs.

President Alvi sympathised with the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.