President Dr Arif Alvi Phones Parents Of Shaheed Lance Naik Imran
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:06 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday phoned father of Lance Naik Mohammad Imran, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorists' attack in the North Waziristan district on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday phoned father of Lance Naik Mohammad Imran, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorists' attack in the North Waziristan district on Monday.
The president prayed for the high ranks of martyred Lance Naik and the forbearance of the bereaved family, a press release said.
The president observed that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of Shuhada who had laid down their lives to secure the country and the countrymen.