President Dr Arif Alvi phones parents of Shaheed Lance Naik Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday phoned father of Lance Naik Mohammad Imran, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorists' attack in the North Waziristan district on Monday.

The president prayed for the high ranks of martyred Lance Naik and the forbearance of the bereaved family, a press release said.

The president observed that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of Shuhada who had laid down their lives to secure the country and the countrymen.