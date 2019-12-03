UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Phones Parents Of Shaheed Lance Naik Imran

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday phoned father of Lance Naik Mohammad Imran, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorists' attack in the North Waziristan district on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday phoned father of Lance Naik Mohammad Imran, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorists' attack in the North Waziristan district on Monday.

The president prayed for the high ranks of martyred Lance Naik and the forbearance of the bereaved family, a press release said.

The president observed that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of Shuhada who had laid down their lives to secure the country and the countrymen.

More Stories From Pakistan

