President Dr. Arif Alvi Phones Parents Of Two PAF Officers Martyred In Mianwali Crash

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:44 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi phones parents of two PAF officers martyred in Mianwali crash

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the father and mother of Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibad-ur-Rehman, respectively, who embraced martyrdom when a PAF aircraft on a routine training mission crashed in Miawali on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the father and mother of Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibad-ur-Rehman, respectively, who embraced martyrdom when a PAF aircraft on a routine training mission crashed in Miawali on Tuesday.

During the telephonic conversation, the President prayed for peace of the departed souls as well as for the fortitude of bereaved families, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

