President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitate Sultan Qaboos on 49th national day of Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday felicitated Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said on the auspicious occasion of 49th National Day of Sultanate of Oman.

In their congratulatory messages, the President and the Prime Minister lauded the visionary leadership of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, leading to immense progress and prosperity of the people of Oman.

The President and Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen fraternal ties between the two countries and to raise brotherly relationship to a new level.