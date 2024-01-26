Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Promulgates Apostille Ordinance Waiving Attestation Of Foreign Public Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi promulgates Apostille Ordinance waiving attestation of foreign public documents

President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of foreign public documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of foreign public documents.

The ordinance had been issued to facilitate the citizens in Pakistan and the diaspora abroad and to fulfil Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961.

The Apostille Convention facilitates the use of public documents abroad by waiving the traditional requirement of multiple legalizations/attestations. Earlier, the Federal cabinet had approved the accession of Pakistan to the Apostille Convention in March 2022 and the Convention had entered into force for Pakistan in March 2023.

The President promulgated the Ordinance, on the advice of the Prime Minister, in terms of Article 89 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister March Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: C ..

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healt ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki

8 minutes ago
 International Clean Energy Day observed

International Clean Energy Day observed

8 minutes ago
 Killers get death penalty on two counts

Killers get death penalty on two counts

8 minutes ago
 ECP Balochistan chief calls on IGP

ECP Balochistan chief calls on IGP

8 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles demise of P ..

8 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding immunization

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding immunization

11 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Quetta

Section 144 imposed in Quetta

11 minutes ago
 UAF VC stresses protecting peri-urban areas as far ..

UAF VC stresses protecting peri-urban areas as farmlands

13 minutes ago
 Industrialization, vital for economic stability, R ..

Industrialization, vital for economic stability, RCCI

13 minutes ago
 Erdogan says he hopes UN court ruling can halt Gaz ..

Erdogan says he hopes UN court ruling can halt Gaza violence

13 minutes ago
 Spanish government welcomes UN court Gaza ruling

Spanish government welcomes UN court Gaza ruling

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan