President Dr Arif Alvi Reiterates Pakistan's Staunch Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To IOJ&K People

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:25 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's staunch moral, political, diplomatic support to IOJ&K people

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday has reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) with the solemn pledge that it would continue till the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday has reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) with the solemn pledge that it would continue till the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day being observed on 27th October to mark the darkest chapters in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, he said on this day, seventy-two years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorize the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in blatant violation of international law and morality.

"Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces," he added.

The President said the United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions had upheld the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a fair and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

He noted that reneging on its repeated commitments to the international community to implement these resolutions, India continued on the path of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people to this day.

"Since 5 August 2019, India has imposed an inhuman lockdown over 8 million people in IOJ&K. Use of torture, enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly are the stark realities today," a press release quoted the President as saying.

He said Indian occupying forces were perpetrating unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

"The indefensible curfew and communications blackout, going on for nearly three months now, is illustrative of the state-terrorism that India has wreaked on innocent Kashmiris for decades. No matter how brutal its policies and tactics, India cannot crush the spirit of the Kashmiri people," he added.

