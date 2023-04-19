President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Practice, Procedure Bill, 2023 unsigned

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 unsigned after observing that the matter was sub judice before the apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 unsigned after observing that the matter was sub judice before the apex court.

The president said that it was not appropriate to proceed further on the bill as the Supreme Court was seized of the instant matter, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.