President Dr Arif Alvi says constitution should be followed

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the constitution was a set of rules and it should be followed rather than changing the rules to serve the interests of the rule breakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the constitution was a set of rules and it should be followed rather than changing the rules to serve the interests of the rule breakers.

In a tweet, he said, "You may think road safety is not an important subject.

However, if we don't follow rules we will suffer killer accidents.""politics is similar. I insist that our constitution is a set of rules. Discipline yourself rather than change the rules to serve interests of rule breakers," he added.