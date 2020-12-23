UrduPoint.com
President Dr. Arif Alvi Signs Reference Seeking SC Opinion On Holding Of Senate Election Through Open Ballot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:53 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan for sending a reference to the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution

The President, who also signed the reference, has sought the Apex Court's opinion regarding the holding of Senate election - a matter of public importance, through open ballot / show of hands as proposed by the Prime Minister.

The reference seeks Supreme Court's opinion for amendment in Section 122 (6) of the Election Act 2017 without any amendment in the Constitution.

The Federal Cabinet in its meeting on December 15, had also approved the matter of seeking Supreme Court's opinion.

