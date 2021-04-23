President Dr. Arif Alvi , Sindh governor discuss law, order and uplift projects

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday discussed federal government supported development projects for Sindh, besides the situation of law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday discussed Federal government supported development projects for Sindh, besides the situation of law and order.

They met at Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

The overall situation in the province including law and order, public welfare projects and other issues of mutual interest were also came under discussion during the meeting.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the elected representatives have to show responsibilities for resolving the problems of the people.

He further said that the federal government was taking all-out steps to resolve the problems of the people and several projects launched for the welfare of the people were proof of it.

The Governor Sindh said that the development and prosperity of the people were among the priorities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the solution of the problems of the province was being made possible through mutual cooperation and understanding.