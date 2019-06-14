UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Stops All CDA Projects At Presidency Under Austerity

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi stops all CDA projects at Presidency under austerity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop the development projects being undertaken by it at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The projects have been stopped in pursuance of the government's austerity drive, spokesperson of Aiwan-e-Sadr said in a statement.

He said that all the projects undertaken by the CDA at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for the current financial year had been stopped forthwith to observe austerity drive launched by the government.

The spokesperson further said that CDA was instructed to get prior clearance from the competent authority of the Aiwan-e-Sadr before planning and finalizing any future project.

On Thursday, the president had ordered immediate withdrawal of a tender notice published in media for construction of cages for parrots at the Presidency. He also called for inquiry into the matter.

