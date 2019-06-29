President Dr. Arif Alvi stops over at Rakaposhi view point en route to Hunza; meets tourists

President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday made a brief stopover at the scenic Rakaposhi view point en route to Hunza Valley

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday made a brief stopover at the scenic Rakaposhi view point en route to Hunza Valley.

On his arrival, the president was warmly received by Deputy Commissioner Nagar Hussain Ahmad Raza.

The president spent some time at the point and also interacted with the tourists present there to enjoy the natural beauty.

President Alvi said that Almighty Allah had blessed Gilgit-Baltistan with immense natural beauty making it a paradise on earth.

The tourists also availed the photo opportunity by taking selfies with the president.