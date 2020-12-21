President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the Islamic countries to catch up the highly fast pace of global technological advancement in order to avoid the alarming scenario of further lag in the field of science

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the Islamic countries to catch up the highly fast pace of global technological advancement in order to avoid the alarming scenario of further lag in the field of science.

Addressing the inaugural session of Global Al-Farabi Forum here at Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Secretariat, the President said the Muslim world needed to amplify efforts to fill the widening gap of scientific development.

The two-day symposium was held to celebrate the contributions of great Muslim philosopher and scientist Abu Nasr Al-Farabi on his 1150th birth anniversary, jointly organized by the governments of Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The President stressed that COMSTECH had a big responsibility to motivate the Muslim countries and help them forge ahead in the world of science and technology.

"Your strength of intellect, character and ethics must be translated into scientific progress for the benefit of humanity," the President told the gathering of eminent scholars and scientists from Islamic countries.

President Alvi said it was high time for Muslim Ummah to imbibe the knowledge and humanistic principles as presented by Al-Farabi, who wrote in the fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and logic.

He mentioned that Al-Farabi was instrumental in translating the doctrines of Plato and Aristotle with considerable additions of his own.

He said besides mathematics and cosmology, Al-Farabi also wrote about the concept of happiness, in his philosophy of society and religion.

Dr Alvi said a civilized society was based on principles of morality that also focused on ensuring access of education and health to all citizens.

However, he regretted that even the international forums like United Nations lacked the concept of morality by remaining silent on the humanitarian issues of Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya Muslims.

He said unfortunately, the world was influenced by the power of money and armaments, forgetting the golden rules of ethics and humanitarian standards.