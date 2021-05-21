UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Stresses For Holding Mega Sports Events To Tap Youth Talent

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:32 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses for holding mega sports events to tap youth talent

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to promote mega sports events in the country for utilizing talent of youth and project Pakistan's soft image in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to promote mega sports events in the country for utilizing talent of youth and project Pakistan's soft image in the world.

Talking to the management of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the launch of the League would provide a quality platform to Kashmiri youth to display their cricketing talent besides promoting the Valley's beautiful landscapes and culture at global level.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi, President KPL Arif Malik, CEO KPL Chaudhary Shahzad Akhtar, members of senior management of KPL, franchise owners and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

� President Alvi lauded the efforts of KPL Management and expressed the hope that the mega event would prove to be successful and would allow the Kashmiri youth to exhibit their skills.

The management of KPL briefed the President about the purpose and objectives of the League, saying that it would help promote the cause of Kashmir across the world and would also put Kashmir on the global sports map.

The President assured the delegation of extending all possible support for highlighting the event at national and international levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Afridi Event All Government Premier League Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

JI Youth Wing holds rally against Israel atrocitie ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian, EU Top Diplomats Discuss Developments in ..

4 minutes ago

No encroachments allowed in parks,playgrounds:Admi ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan dumps 1,000 vaccine doses after fridge ..

4 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes withdrawal of demurrage charges

10 minutes ago

DC pays surprise visit to fruit,vegetable markets

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.