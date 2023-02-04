UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Stresses Importance Of Sports Activities In Healthy Living

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 08:20 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses importance of sports activities in healthy living

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed the importance of promoting healthy activities and sports that were closer to nature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed the importance of promoting healthy activities and sports that were closer to nature.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a golf tournament here, he said the game of golf brought humans closer to nature.

He said exercise and physical activities were very important for human health.

It was healthy to be in a natural environment as it also helped in taking better decisions, he added.

He underscored the need for encouraging healthy activities like golf among citizens especially youth.

Earlier, the President gave away prizes among golfers who won the golf tournament and achieved distinction in different categories of golf.

Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also attended the prize distribution ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Serena Hotels Aziz Bolani informed about the sports diplomacy undertaken by his hotel for promotion of sports especially golf.

President Dr Alvi appreciated the hotel management for the initiative of organizing the golf tournament in the capital city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Sports Hotel Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

22 minutes ago
 Zenhaeusern wins Chamonix slalom, Ginnis grabs fir ..

Zenhaeusern wins Chamonix slalom, Ginnis grabs first podium for Greece

2 minutes ago
 Revolutionary changes demand team work in health s ..

Revolutionary changes demand team work in health sector: minister

2 minutes ago
 POP demands restoration of peace in militancy hit ..

POP demands restoration of peace in militancy hit areas, eradication of terroris ..

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs.4,000 to Rs. 204,500 pe ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs.4,000 to Rs. 204,500 per tola

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.