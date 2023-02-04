President Dr Arif Alvi stresses importance of sports activities in healthy living

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed the importance of promoting healthy activities and sports that were closer to nature.

