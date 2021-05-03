UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Stresses Observing SOPs On COVID-19 At Mosques, Imambargahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses observing SOPs on COVID-19 at mosques, imambargahs

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the masses to follow the guidelines of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 in bazaars and outdoor gatherings, however said the same precautions were also required to be observed at mosques, Imambargahs and processions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the masses to follow the guidelines of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 in bazaars and outdoor gatherings, however said the same precautions were also required to be observed at mosques, Imambargahs and processions.

"Bazaars are the most important [to follow SOPs], but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis and processions," the president said in a tweet.

President Alvi appealed to the people to follow the directions of NCOC regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and maintaining safety in outdoor situations.

He said Ulema (religious scholars) could play an important role in guiding the people to observe SOPs at religious gatherings.

