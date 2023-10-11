President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, imparting education to children

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the effective role of mosques and pulpits in imparting education to children, besides preaching on social issues through Islamic teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the effective role of mosques and pulpits in imparting education to children, besides preaching on social issues through Islamic teachings.

The president chaired a meeting on the role of the mosques and the pulpits in social development, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and provincial ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Relevant provincial secretaries, including from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief secretary of Gilgit Baltistan were also present.

The president observed that mosques and pulpits were the source of imparting education and local connectivity and played an important role in the social training and formulation of Islamic society.

Providing education to 27 million out of school children was a huge challenge and for this purpose thousands of schools were required, he said, adding that about 250,000 mosques across the country could be used for increasing literacy rate.

The president suggested that during the Fajar and Zuhar timings, children could be taught religious education, latest skills and education in mosques.

He also called upon ulema, khateeb and religious seminaries to play their role for the social reforms, eradication of social evils like back-biting, intolerance and fake news.

Increasing population, women’s rights, interfaith harmony and promotion of tolerance were the significant social issues, he added.

Commending the role of ulema, mosques and pulpits during Coronavirus pandemic, he said they created public awareness.

The president opined that ulema could also create awareness in the society about different issues like diseases, malnutrition and mental and physical weakness.

The social linkages would be further strengthened with intensifying of religious, educational and social activities, he observed.

During the meeting, the participants also presented different proposals regarding role of ulema on various important national and social subjects.