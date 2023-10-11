Open Menu

President Dr Arif Alvi Stresses Upon Role Of Mosques In Social Development, Imparting Education To Children

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 07:47 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, imparting education to children

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the effective role of mosques and pulpits in imparting education to children, besides preaching on social issues through Islamic teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed upon the effective role of mosques and pulpits in imparting education to children, besides preaching on social issues through Islamic teachings.

The president chaired a meeting on the role of the mosques and the pulpits in social development, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and provincial ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Relevant provincial secretaries, including from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief secretary of Gilgit Baltistan were also present.

The president observed that mosques and pulpits were the source of imparting education and local connectivity and played an important role in the social training and formulation of Islamic society.

Providing education to 27 million out of school children was a huge challenge and for this purpose thousands of schools were required, he said, adding that about 250,000 mosques across the country could be used for increasing literacy rate.

The president suggested that during the Fajar and Zuhar timings, children could be taught religious education, latest skills and education in mosques.

He also called upon ulema, khateeb and religious seminaries to play their role for the social reforms, eradication of social evils like back-biting, intolerance and fake news.

Increasing population, women’s rights, interfaith harmony and promotion of tolerance were the significant social issues, he added.

Commending the role of ulema, mosques and pulpits during Coronavirus pandemic, he said they created public awareness.

The president opined that ulema could also create awareness in the society about different issues like diseases, malnutrition and mental and physical weakness.

The social linkages would be further strengthened with intensifying of religious, educational and social activities, he observed.

During the meeting, the participants also presented different proposals regarding role of ulema on various important national and social subjects.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Million Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving to provide equal educational opportu ..

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mul ..

38 seconds ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

42 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

43 seconds ago
 Motorway police reunites lost child with family

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

48 seconds ago
 Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

5 minutes ago
Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

5 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

5 minutes ago
 7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technolo ..

7th Int'l Conference on Space Science and Technology held to mark World Space We ..

5 minutes ago
 Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on ..

Secretary for invoking PEEDA Act against  DHAs on auction delays

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution o ..

Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution of widow's complaint

9 minutes ago
 Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World O ..

Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World Order’ launched

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan