President Dr Arif Alvi Strongly Condemns Attack On Palestinian Worshippers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:51 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemns attack on Palestinian worshippers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack on Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces, terming it 'the height of barbarity'.

"Regrettably, Israel has no regard for any norms of humanity including the sanctity of religious places," the president said on his Twitter handle.

"We see the height of barbarity to attack worshippers in a vicious manner during the holy month of Ramazan. The international community must condemn this brutal and inhumane act against the peaceful worshippers," the president asserted in a related tweet.

