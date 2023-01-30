UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Strongly Condemns Bomb Attack On Peshawar Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 09:17 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemns bomb attack on Peshawar mosque

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on the mosque at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on the mosque at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar.

The president, in a message of condolence, expressed grief and sorrow for the worshippers who were martyred due to the suicide attack.

Those who carried out suicide attacks on the Muslims while offering prayers were the enemies of islam, humanity, and Pakistan, he added.

President Alvi said the whole Pakistani nation was determined against terrorism and such terrorist activities could not waver its resolve. The nation stood with the security forces for the complete annihilation of the terrorists, he added.

He underlined the need for joint and far-reaching steps to root out terrorism from the country. All schools of thought would have to work together to eradicate the extremist ideology of terrorists.

"Islam does not allow the barbaric killings of citizens and suicide attacks," he said, adding such terrorist acts were against the teachings of Islam.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of higher ranks in Jannah for the martyred and patience for the heirs of the victims.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

