President Dr Arif Alvi Strongly Condemns Killing Of Eight Teachers In Parachinar, Upper Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:41 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemns killing of eight teachers in Parachinar, Upper Kurram

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday strongly condemned the killing of eight school teachers in Parachinar and Upper Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday strongly condemned the killing of eight school teachers in Parachinar and Upper Kurram.

He expressed grief over the assassination of on-duty teachers in two incidents.

The attack on teachers by the enemies of education was condemnable.

He expressed the hope that the culprits would soon be arrested and punished as per law.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for elevating ranks of the departed souls in paradise and sympathized with the bereaved families.

