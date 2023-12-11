President Dr Arif Alvi strongly rejects Indian SC verdict

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly rejected the Indian Supreme Court's (ISC) decision to uphold the revocation of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

He expressed dismay over the decision, saying that the Indian judiciary had succumbed to the fascist Hindutva ideology and was giving decisions suited to the Indian government.

He added that such decisions could not legitimize the occupation of IIOJK by India as the Jammu and Kashmir issue was an internationally recognized dispute that remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

While condemning the decision, the president said that it was unfortunate that Indian courts had a history of giving decisions against Muslims as in the cases of Babri Masjid, Samjhuta Express, Hyderabad Makkah Masjid blast and Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujrat riots etc.

He added that the verdict of the ISC could not change the status of the IIOJK.

He said the judgement would further strengthen the resolve of the people of IIOJK in their just struggle against the Indian illegal occupation. He urged the international community to make India fulfill the pledges made by her to the Kashmiri people in the past.

The president reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation was committed to continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

