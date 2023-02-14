UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Summons NA, Senate Sessions On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 11:46 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA, Senate sessions on Wednesday

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the National Assembly and Senate to meet on February 15 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the National Assembly and Senate to meet on February 15 (Wednesday).

According to the President House statement, the National Assembly will meet at 1530 hours and Senate at 1630 hours at the Parliament House.

The president summoned the sessions of both Houses exercising his powers under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament February Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video mess ..

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video message

9 minutes ago
 HDA terms news regarding vacant post of MD WASA fa ..

HDA terms news regarding vacant post of MD WASA false

29 seconds ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

31 minutes ago
 Police starts probe of student's death by suicide ..

Police starts probe of student's death by suicide in school

30 seconds ago
 Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman to approach LHC ..

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman to approach LHC for interpretation of court or ..

32 seconds ago
 4 terrorists, three inmates killed in North Waziri ..

4 terrorists, three inmates killed in North Waziristan: CTD

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.