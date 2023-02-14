President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA, Senate sessions on Wednesday

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the National Assembly and Senate to meet on February 15 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the National Assembly and Senate to meet on February 15 (Wednesday).

According to the President House statement, the National Assembly will meet at 1530 hours and Senate at 1630 hours at the Parliament House.

The president summoned the sessions of both Houses exercising his powers under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.