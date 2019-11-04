UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Summons NA Session On Nov 7

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session on Nov 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 7 (Thursday) at 4 p.m at the Parliament House, according to a notification.

The president has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

