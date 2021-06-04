President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session to meet on Monday

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (June 7) at 5:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Monday (June 7) at 5:00 pm.

President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred upon him under Article 54 of clause (1) of the constitution, said a notification.

This would be 12th session of third parliamentary year, it further said.