President Dr Arif Alvi summons Senate session on Jan 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday summoned the 324th session of the Senate on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The Senate would meet in the Parliament House at 1030 hours on the said date, a President House statement said.

The president summoned the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.