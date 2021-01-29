UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Telephones Families Of Martyred Troops

Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the families of martyred soldiers in Balochistan and North Waziristan, who laid their lives for the country.

The President spoke to the families of Naib Subedar Muhammad Gulzar Khan and Sepoys Faisal Abbas, Abdul Wakil, Jamal Khan, Sher Zaman, Faqir Muhammad and Abdul Rauf.

The President also talked to the families of Havaldar Shoaib Ali and Naik Muhammad Yasin.

He paid tribute to the sacrifice and bravery of the martyred military personnel.

President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred and for grant of fortitude to their families.

