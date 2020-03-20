UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Thanks Political Parties For Lowering Confrontation On COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday thanked all political parties for lowering confrontational discussion and taking steps towards a united front to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday thanked all political parties for lowering confrontational discussion and taking steps towards a united front to fight COVID-19.

"Great nations show their mettle in difficult times & emerge stronger.

We will too," the president wrote on his twitter handle.

The president mentioned that a "positive shift is also visible in the press, electronic and social media" on dealing with the issue of COVID-19.

Dr Alvi, a day earlier, had appealed to the nation and political parties to set aside theirdifferences and rise unitedly to meet the challenge of Coronavirus.

