President Dr Arif Alvi thanks political parties for lowering confrontation on COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday thanked all political parties for lowering confrontational discussion and taking steps towards a united front to fight COVID-19.
"Great nations show their mettle in difficult times & emerge stronger.
We will too," the president wrote on his twitter handle.
The president mentioned that a "positive shift is also visible in the press, electronic and social media" on dealing with the issue of COVID-19.
Dr Alvi, a day earlier, had appealed to the nation and political parties to set aside theirdifferences and rise unitedly to meet the challenge of Coronavirus.