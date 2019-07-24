UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi To Confer FPCCI 7th Achievement Awards Today

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:37 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi to confer FPCCI 7th achievement awards today

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi willconfer Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 7thAchievement Awards for the year 2019 upon 40 recipients for renderingmeritoriousservices in different sectors at a pompous ceremony on Thursday (today) atAiwan-e-Sadr

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi willconfer Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 7thAchievement Awards for the year 2019 upon 40 recipients for renderingmeritoriousservices in different sectors at a pompous ceremony on Thursday (today) atAiwan-e-Sadr.President FPCCI Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai said that the decision was taken ata high level meeting of core committee chaired by United business Group(UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Wednesday.He said these awards are given on annual basis to private sectors inrecognition of their contributions in export and other sectors who performoutstandingly in different fields of life including Skill Development,Energy, Finance, Industry, Exports, education, Investment, WomenEmpowerment, Tourism and Hospitality, Construction and Consumer Goods etc.

He stressed the need to carefully channelize resources to benefit bothbusiness community and people of Pakistan.

"The Industrialists need to comeup with viable projects that result in creation of new jobs for both menand women," he added.

