President Dr. Arif Alvi To Meet Exporters, Local Youth

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi would award cheques of easy loans to young people under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme during a ceremony scheduled for February 12 here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi would award cheques of easy loans to young people under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme during a ceremony scheduled for February 12 here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated this while talking to newsmen at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot here Monday.He said that President Dr. Arif Alvi will also meet exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

