President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tourism potential of GB

HUNZA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said there was immense potential in the mountaineering and eco-tourism of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), which should be promoted for the benefits of the people of the area.

He opined that maximum benefits could be reaped, if proper skills were imparted to youth of Gilgit-Baltistan in the tourism management.

The president was addressing as chief guest at a three-day international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality at the Karakorum International University, Hunza Campus, a press release said.

GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, the chief secretary, members of the GB Legislative Assembly, foreign delegates and officials along with people from various walks of life attended the conference.

The president said the incumbent government was focusing on promotion of tourism in the country in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, regarding the immense tourism potential of the country.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were very peaceful and they had always played a pivotal role for the promotion of tourism in country.

He also appreciated Prince Agha Karim Khan's role for the promotion of tourism in the area.

He observed that it was a unique opportunity for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan that the KIU had arranged a three-day conference for them to learn from the research papers.

The president said the KIU always played an important role in the promotion of tourism and in imparting the required skills to the youth of the area.

Later, the president visited the residence of bereaved family of late Lt. Colonel Rashid Karim Baig to offer condolences.