President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines need for enhanced women empowerment in all fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday said that women empowerment in all sectors was essential for improving Pakistan's overall economy as women constitute a large proportion of its population.

He said women empowerment was a multi-sectoral concept and encompassed the physical and mental well-being of the women, for which it was necessary that the prevalence of malnutrition and stunting was curbed.

The president was talking to a delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, led by MNA Sajida Zulfiqar that called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He said the working women had the dual responsibility of not only advancing their careers, but also taking care of their household affairs, and for this reason alone, they deserved great appreciation.

Responding to a question on access to finance for business, the president emphasized that the surest way to provide finances to women was by ensuring their right to inheritance, as they were most often deprived of this right.

He highlighted that today, the technology had erased the need for going out of home for business as women could easily display and promote their products online.

In response to another question on social resistance to working women, he underscored that a large number of our female doctors forwent their medical careers for societal considerations, which was a huge waste of government's investment on doctors.

He further said the genuine challenge of increasing incidences of depression in the society, was being overlooked because of the social taboos and stressed the need to combat these taboos and educate the masses.

The president said that empowered women must become the support system of the impoverished women. In this regard, he advised the delegation to engage women parliamentarians, through Women Parliamentary Caucus, for women specific issues.

He also endorsed the proposal of the delegation for vocational training courses and said that such training courses must be disseminated online to enhance their access.

The president also assured the delegation of the government's commitment to enhance 'ease of doing business' and facilitate all business activity in thecountry.