President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that Ulema must play their role in educating people about Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and urged them to adopt precautionary measures to stop its spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that Ulema must play their role in educating people about Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and urged them to adopt precautionary measures to stop its spread.

He was talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz, who called on him here, a press release said.

"The only way to survive this crisis is to observe preventive measures", the president stressed.

He emphasized the need for maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene by every citizen of the country.