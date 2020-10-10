President Dr Arif Alvi urges battle against stress, depression, allied taboos

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the countrymen to battle against stress and depression while doing away with the taboos attached with the conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the countrymen to battle against stress and depression while doing away with the taboos attached with the conditions.

The president said this in his message on Twitter on the occasion of World Mental Health Day annually observed on October 10 with an objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.

"You are braver than (you) believe, stronger than (you) appear & smarter than (you) think. Do what's necessary, then do what's possible & suddenly you will be doing the impossible as today is only a start for a happier tomorrow," the president remarked.

This year, the Mental Health Day is being observed with the theme of "Move for mental health: let's invest."