President Dr Arif Alvi urges Federal Tax Ombudsman to ensure prompt relief to aggrieved taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman to take steps for provision of timely relief to the aggrieved taxpayers against the maladministration of tax functionaries.

In a meeting with Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president emphasized the need for creating awareness about the significant role being played by the Tax Ombudsman with regard to addressing public grievances against the tax authorities.

The President underscored the need for further strengthening the institution of Tax Ombudsman which played significant role in reducing malpractices as well as improving tax collection.

He asked the Ombudsman to improve liaison with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) that would greatly help in promptly redressing the grievances of the people against the maladministration of tax authorities.

Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera presented Annual Report � 2020 to the President and briefed him about the performance and achievements of his organization during 2020.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman apprised that refund claims to the tune of Rs5864.94 million were decided and due amount was paid to the aggrieved tax payers by FBR during 2020.

He highlighted that 3,555 complaints were disposed of during 2020, as against 2,863 in 2019. He said that 3,332 fresh complaints were registered during 2020 as compared to 2,510 in 2019.

He informed the President that 3,888 cases were processed during 2020 which also included 538 carry forward cases from previous year.

The President appreciated the role of Federal Tax Ombudsman and assured his support to the institution in the discharge of its duties and functions.